180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TURN remained flat at $5.51 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,142 shares of company stock worth $208,766. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

