180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:TURN remained flat at $5.51 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,142 shares of company stock worth $208,766. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.