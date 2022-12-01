180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TURN remained flat at $5.51 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,142 shares of company stock worth $208,766. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

