1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 1,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.75.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

