1irstGold One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,798.00 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for about $63.08 or 0.00372486 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $6,798.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00506698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.65 or 0.30821707 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.