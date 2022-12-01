1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 242,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 1st Source by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 1st Source by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in 1st Source by 32.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in 1st Source by 235.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 1st Source by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 1st Source in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on 1st Source to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

1st Source Trading Down 1.2 %

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. 67,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,795. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

