215,726 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Mirion Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,089,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,703,000 after buying an additional 496,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,569,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 103,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,728,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 935,824 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,584. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

