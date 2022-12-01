23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Up 7.2%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 3.28 and last traded at 3.27. 112,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,530,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 5.60.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 3.01 and a 200 day moving average of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

About 23andMe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.