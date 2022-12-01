27,030 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $108.31 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

