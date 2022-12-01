30,362 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

MDT stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

