34,289 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

ADC stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

