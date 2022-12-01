35,159 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Purchased by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,121. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

