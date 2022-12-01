35,665 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 89.2% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 691,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326,090 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 452,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,093,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,504,000 after acquiring an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.26. 457,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,894,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.