49,071 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,068. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

