6,805 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SMH traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.79. 149,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $318.69.

