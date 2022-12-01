9,534 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

