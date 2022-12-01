9,716 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $21,563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.67 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

