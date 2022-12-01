9,892 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

