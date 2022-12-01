Aaron Vandevender Buys 100,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,659 shares in the company, valued at $162,659. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Vandevender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Aaron Vandevender bought 50,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Stories

