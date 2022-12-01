ABBC Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.08 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $171.27 million and approximately $23.08 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00506447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.05 or 0.30804496 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,620,659 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.