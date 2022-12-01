Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 299.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 118,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 82.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

