Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002572 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ace Cash has a market cap of $88.19 million and $1,589.10 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.46895076 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,801.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

