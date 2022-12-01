Achain (ACT) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $153,248.89 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005884 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004857 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

