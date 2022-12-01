AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,639 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424,627 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $22,935,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 876,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyKnight Capital L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,999,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,999,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,999,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,999,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,246,194 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.31 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

