Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Trading 6.8% Higher

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 15,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 605,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 264,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 52,354 shares during the period.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
