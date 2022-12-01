Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Trading 6.8% Higher

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 15,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 605,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 264,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 52,354 shares during the period.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.