Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Trading 6.8% Higher

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 15,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 605,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $133,631.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 264,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 52,354 shares during the period.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

