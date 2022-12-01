Adshares Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Adshares has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $573,473.69 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00008085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005904 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002160 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000713 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,234 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

