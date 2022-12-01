Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Trading Down 3.6%

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Company Profile
Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.
Read More
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.