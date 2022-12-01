Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AERI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AERI remained flat at $15.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06.
Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
