AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo Sells 39,192 Shares

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $154,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $56,803.86.
- On Monday, September 12th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 14,406 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $56,759.64.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 497 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $2,037.70.
AgileThought Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGIL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.20. AgileThought, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $10.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgileThought
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in AgileThought by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in AgileThought by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AgileThought in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
AgileThought Company Profile
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
