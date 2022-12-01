AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.08. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

