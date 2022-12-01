AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.08. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
