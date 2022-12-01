Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

APD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.99. 8,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,170. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.