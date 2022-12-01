Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.40. 9,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,170. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $311.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.