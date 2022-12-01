Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $66.44 million, a PE ratio of 166.94 and a beta of 1.23. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,293 shares of company stock worth $123,181. Corporate insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

