Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.50

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.50 and traded as low as C$16.30. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.38, with a volume of 4,758 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Algoma Central Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.76.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

Algoma Central Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

