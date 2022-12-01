Algorand Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $52.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00076463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,528,218 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,137,791 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.