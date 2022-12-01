All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.43. 37,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,781. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

