All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.91. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.