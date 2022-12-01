All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. 1,886,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,202,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

