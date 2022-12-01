Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 59,291 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.64% of Allegion worth $140,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $113.65 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

