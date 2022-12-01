Allegion plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Allegion has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 520,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,084. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

