Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading 7% Higher

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($27.52) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($27.52). 244,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 72,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,150 ($25.72).

Alpha FX Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,858.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,834.09. The company has a market cap of £970.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3,709.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Alpha FX Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Alpha FX Group

In other Alpha FX Group news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 5,665 shares of Alpha FX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.53) per share, for a total transaction of £101,970 ($121,988.28).

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

