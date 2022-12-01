Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.