Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alpha Lithium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
