Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 208.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the quarter. Vicor makes up 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vicor worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,523 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 171,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VICR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vicor

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.