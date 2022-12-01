Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,901,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,968 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3,656.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 608,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 592,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after purchasing an additional 563,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE MPW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,002. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

