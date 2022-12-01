Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 299.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Calix comprises about 1.0% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Calix worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,259,000 after acquiring an additional 363,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

