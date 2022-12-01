Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Veracyte worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 42,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $207,014. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

