Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

PEB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,950. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

