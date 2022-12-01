Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Petco Health and Wellness accounts for about 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

