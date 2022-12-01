Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

HLIO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 4,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

