Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 6,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $832.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.25. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

