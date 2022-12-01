Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0009 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Alpha Services and Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

