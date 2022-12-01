ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Stock Price Up 2.5%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21. Approximately 65,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 74,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

